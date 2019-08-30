Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Its Position in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $304,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Position by $984,260

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 21,258 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.87. About 473,122 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,567 shares to 187,959 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Company invested in 26,077 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 107,818 shares. Zweig stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 11,166 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 15,196 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). International has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,704 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 207,515 shares. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 191,707 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 5,140 shares.