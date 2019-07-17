Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) Has Cut by $304,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Lennox International (LII) Valuation Rose, Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403,000, down from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $286.2. About 287,448 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.33 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27 million worth of stock or 5,181 shares.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $4.18 earnings per share, up 13.90% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.67 per share. LII’s profit will be $163.93M for 17.12 P/E if the $4.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.81% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF).