Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position by $515,592; As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Shelton Capital Management Boosted by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,689 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 9,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 617.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,999 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 1,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.22. About 2.02M shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.49 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.