Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lifted Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Increased Its Position by $1.83 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 408.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 10-Q; 03/05/2018 – ELI LILLY CANADA SAYS HUMALOG JUNIOR KWIKPEN IS APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND NOW AVAILABLE TO CANADIANS WITH DIABETES; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Lc holds 4.2% or 144,092 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital invested in 0.6% or 5,800 shares. Moreover, Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc has 1.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hudson Valley Adv has 1.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jnba Fin Advisors holds 0.01% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 6,620 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 294,204 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Ghp Investment reported 0.59% stake. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.53M shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 6,284 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 55,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Park National Oh holds 1.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 167,190 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 7,608 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 28,475 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. American Inv Svcs owns 2,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 182,500 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication reported 0.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 20 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability owns 379 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,200 shares or 0.65% of the stock. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.65% or 5,040 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.19% or 600,783 shares. 56,098 were reported by Park Oh. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,499 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated owns 1,687 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 2,913 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

