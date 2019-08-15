Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lowered Its Position in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $304,000; Allstate Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding

Allstate Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 121.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 14,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 11,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 3.63M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bankshares has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 225,002 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc has invested 3.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parsec Finance Mngmt Inc reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.05% or 2,587 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Llc invested in 0.74% or 97,255 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 39,038 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.12% or 672,220 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,188 shares. Invesco holds 0.5% or 7.86M shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 16,015 shares. Checchi Advisers, California-based fund reported 6,825 shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.53 million shares. 2,600 were accumulated by Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

