Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake; Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Sellers Increased By 3.68% Their Shorts

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 3,952 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co holds 28,601 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 32,553 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com now has $381.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) had an increase of 3.68% in short interest. ALLO’s SI was 11.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.68% from 11.36 million shares previously. With 488,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s short sellers to cover ALLO’s short positions. The SI to Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s float is 36.42%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 315,166 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allogene Therapeutics has $50 highest and $3700 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 32.95% above currents $32.72 stock price. Allogene Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.11% above currents $119.38 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,200 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.