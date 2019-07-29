Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Holding In Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Was Increased; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Position by $593.11 Million as Stock Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.47 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 billion, up from 15,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95 million shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. 195,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $24.22 million on Friday, February 22. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,808 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Lc holds 0.23% or 21,360 shares. 3,008 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc. Altfest L J And has 8,095 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 17.99M shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 16,099 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.17% or 4.52 million shares. Confluence Investment Llc accumulated 2,400 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 598,250 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 165 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 92 are held by Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,848 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd holds 1,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 12,884 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth Management.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

