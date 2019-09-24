India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Comparison side by side

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 8.37 N/A -0.11 0.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 19.76 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates India Globalization Capital Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of India Globalization Capital Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s current beta is 6.37 and it happens to be 537.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.4 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. India Globalization Capital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both India Globalization Capital Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 98.05% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57% Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11% -7.6% -18.06% -1.31% -60.7% 2.36%

For the past year India Globalization Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors India Globalization Capital Inc. beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The companyÂ’s novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Kawasaki disease, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; M281, a fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks the neonatal Fc receptor; and M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors candidate. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.