India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drugs – Generic company, India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

India Globalization Capital Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has India Globalization Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.90% -16.40% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for India Globalization Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of India Globalization Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year India Globalization Capital Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of India Globalization Capital Inc. are 30.4 and 30.2. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc.’s competitors have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. India Globalization Capital Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than India Globalization Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

India Globalization Capital Inc. is 537.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 6.37. Competitively, India Globalization Capital Inc.’s competitors are 71.40% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.