Indexiq Advisors Upped Its Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sm Energy Co (SM) by $1.23 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 72,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,482 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 355,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 8.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 4.35 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 1955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 255,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 268,273 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 13,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 343,164 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 283,482 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,849 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt stated it has 25,925 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp reported 35,805 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested in 10,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Twin Tree Lp owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2,039 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 974,510 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 3,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corp Nj has 0.5% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 154,041 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 467,869 shares to 639,195 shares, valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 14,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 75,347 shares to 4,240 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 34,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,797 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 589,716 shares. 65,613 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Strs Ohio owns 6,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Grace & White holds 381,917 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 19,720 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 404,446 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 618,750 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 34,173 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 36,711 shares. 50,211 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 54,856 shares. 660,205 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).