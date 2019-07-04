Indexiq Advisors Upped Its Navigators Group (NAVG) Position by $2.03 Million; Share Price Declined; Macys (M) Position Has Raised by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.28M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 29,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,436 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 103,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arrowhead Pharma joins SmallCap 600; shares rise 7.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Hartford Receives All Required Regulatory Approvals For Acquisition Of Navigators – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hartford to realign two units after Navigators deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,897 shares to 120,244 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 85,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,057 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).