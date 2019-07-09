Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Great Southn Bancorp (GSBC) Position By $617,763; Cvr Energy (CVI) Shorts Up By 28.77%

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Great Southn Bancorp Inc (GSBC) stake by 28.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 12,113 shares as Great Southn Bancorp Inc (GSBC)’s stock rose 4.47%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 29,962 shares with $1.56M value, down from 42,075 last quarter. Great Southn Bancorp Inc now has $842.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 13,925 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. –

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware accumulated 48,059 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Bessemer Group holds 2,534 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,970 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.16% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). The California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 23,698 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 7,139 shares. American Century has invested 0.04% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 39,144 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 55,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 11,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com accumulated 143,265 shares. Atria Limited Company reported 5,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 146,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $173,904 activity. Shares for $34,998 were sold by BARCLAY WILLIAM E. $105,656 worth of stock was sold by Thomason Linton J on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 625 shares valued at $33,250 was made by MARRS DOUGLAS W on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 222,575 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 16,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 62,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 20,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 5,400 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 194,592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 13,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 17,082 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 3,757 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 7,314 shares.

