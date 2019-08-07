Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $955,168 as Share Price Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (Put) (PBR) Has Raised as Share Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (Put) (PBR) by 358.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.68 million, up from 430,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 6.22 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS PARTNERSHIP AND DIVESTMENT PROGRAMS NOT AFFECTED BY PROTESTS; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE SAYS GOVERNMENT’S GOAL IS NOT IN ANY WAY TO CHANGE CO’S PRICING POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS IT IS REDUCING DIESEL PRICES BY 10 PCT -FILING; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS REFINERIES PROPOSAL IS GOOD, REDUCES EXPOSURE: ODDONE; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS: CO. RECEIVED BRL286.2M FINE PAYMENT FROM ULTRAGAZ; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS GASOLINE PRICE AT BRL1.7199; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI FLUMINENSE BY PETROBRAS; 15/05/2018 – Petroleo Brasileiro CDS Widens 20 Bps; 18/04/2018 – PETROS SUPPORTS DINIZ PROPOSAL OF PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 29,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 137,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 166,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.67 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,573 shares to 37,311 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 50,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $455.57 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) invested in 1.08% or 28,200 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.23% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Horan Advsr Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 67,432 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mackay Shields Llc holds 103,513 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pnc Fin Gru Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2.56 million shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 62,500 are held by Midas. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Kennedy Management stated it has 131,610 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 80,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 22.78M shares.