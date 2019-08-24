Indexiq Advisors Trimmed By $2.01 Million Its Metlife (MET) Position; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 31.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 47,923 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 104,711 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 152,634 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67M shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 5,200 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 15,527 shares with $998,000 value, up from 10,327 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) stake by 10,515 shares to 3,073 valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 7,947 shares and now owns 167,485 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 5.36% above currents $29.66 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Grp owns 5,855 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 3,384 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 28,919 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp owns 234,628 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grand Jean Mngmt owns 4,404 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Amer Research And Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 15,805 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 91 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 915,100 shares. First National Bank holds 0.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 66,939 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,241 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co holds 5,983 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baxter Bros invested in 0.21% or 13,949 shares. The New York-based Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.13% above currents $44.59 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) stake by 933,970 shares to 1.07M valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 6,966 shares and now owns 19,975 shares. Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) was raised too.