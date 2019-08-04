Indexiq Advisors Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Upped Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 1889.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 59,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 63,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 3,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 233,880 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 19,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.35M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 127,483 shares to 511,798 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 248,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 25,138 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 690,887 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 590 shares. Cap Investors, California-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Citigroup holds 15,832 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 158,561 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 11,375 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 12,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd accumulated 26,767 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce has 8,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability holds 156,940 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 4.08 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 42,500 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 512,706 shares to 790,925 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,801 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,376 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 2.44M shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Ins Comm reported 1.44% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 298,696 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc reported 28,007 shares stake. The Maryland-based Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 5.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 167,969 shares. Waverton Invest Limited invested in 23,307 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 215,239 were accumulated by Philadelphia Co. Montag A holds 0.94% or 191,314 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 11,105 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pictet Asset Management has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 725,176 shares.