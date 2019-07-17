Indexiq Advisors Raised Its Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $325,404 as Share Value Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Eminence Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $105.86 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.83. About 1.94M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 3.55M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Japanese Y by 58,812 shares to 190,393 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 44,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,911 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 25,000 shares. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares to 375,843 shares, valued at $42.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 18,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 30.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.