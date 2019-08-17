Indexiq Advisors Raised F M C (FMC) Holding; Clean Yield Group Has Increased Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) Position by $1.32 Million as Shares Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 745,857 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 7,681 shares as the company's stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $191.22. About 4,133 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,140 shares to 116,808 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,855 shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY).

More notable recent Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hingham Savings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire" on April 12, 2019

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10,038 shares to 37,196 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,501 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).