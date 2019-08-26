Indexiq Advisors Raised Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stake By $1.37 Million; CVD Equipment (CVV) Sentiment Is 0

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 239.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 171,089 shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 242,640 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 71,551 last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $737.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 14,196 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

CVD Equipment Corp (CVV) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 0 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 6 sold and reduced their stakes in CVD Equipment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.03 million shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CVD Equipment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 70,951 shares to 162,718 valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 18,219 shares and now owns 54,929 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cibc Asset Management reported 12,934 shares. 7,861 are held by Pnc Financial Services Inc. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Price T Rowe Md has 807,617 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company stated it has 2,661 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 9.36M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 113,576 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 12,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 558,423 shares. Cordasco Network owns 900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Walmart CMO Barbara Messing steps down after a year on the job – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Alteryx Names New CMO – Orange County Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVD Equipment Corporation for 160,400 shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 144,794 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 259,414 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20 shares.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, makes, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It currently has negative earnings. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.