Indexiq Advisors Raised Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding; Swarthmore Group Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Shares Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 102.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 55,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,258 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 54,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 198,659 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Joins Microsoft One (Nasdaq: $MSFT), NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Announces Robotic Process Automation Version 7.1 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 5,995 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation invested in 2.49 million shares. Hills Bancshares Tru Co owns 74,488 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. 1,721 are owned by Falcon Point Cap Lc. Penobscot Invest Co invested in 2.79% or 111,857 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Capital Mngmt Limited holds 59,456 shares. Eos Management LP holds 21,620 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Lc reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 526,854 shares. Synovus Corporation has 558,801 shares. Community Financial Gru Ltd Com invested in 126,433 shares. Eagle Ltd Company owns 41,598 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 1.2% or 887,985 shares in its portfolio.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 15,205 shares to 43,911 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,129 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 286,316 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation & invested in 0% or 550 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,376 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ameriprise has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 36,036 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 385,350 shares. State Street invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Raymond James Associate reported 9,973 shares stake. Becker Cap Inc owns 19,846 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $287,091 activity.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “A&B completes $90 million acquisition of iconic Queens’ MarketPlace retail center – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Play by Play: DICK’s (NYSE: $DKS) Announces New Location, MarineMax Expanding Yacht Service with Fraser Acquisition and World’s Fastest Gamer Season Two Announced – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP Securities Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Pivotal Software stock plunges 40% after â€˜train-wreck quarterâ€™ – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 05, 2019.