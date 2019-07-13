Indexiq Advisors Position in Red Hat (RHT) Has Upped by $7.06 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Boosted Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 38,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.72 million, up from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 7,005 were reported by Glovista Ltd Llc. Bb&T Ltd Company, Virginia-based fund reported 587,535 shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Mgmt Inc has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baltimore has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pggm has 0.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North Star Invest Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,503 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cutter Company Brokerage accumulated 0.95% or 27,351 shares. 16,398 are held by Ashfield Capital Partners Limited. Proffitt And Goodson owns 395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 6.63M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 272,412 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Com has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,040 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation stated it has 53,100 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. 673,841 were accumulated by Omni Prtnrs Llp. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 11,839 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management holds 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 19,904 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 154,897 shares. Reliance Communication Of Delaware accumulated 0.07% or 2,495 shares. 33 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc. First Manhattan Co reported 1,759 shares stake.