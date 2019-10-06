Indexiq Advisors Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Raised by $300,922 as Market Valuation Rose; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 16,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 55,227 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 47,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Busey Corp by 12,383 shares to 51,996 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 21,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,981 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 8,843 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership reported 605,537 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sun Life reported 664 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company owns 5.40 million shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.09% stake. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 226,584 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Com holds 0.72% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 13,906 shares. International Ltd Ca invested in 9,428 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.79% or 2.91M shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,586 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “4 Great Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Gold ETFs and Stocks Dominated by Select Few – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Garcia to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Brands, Etsy, Marathon Oil, Roku, Square, Tilray and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In October 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 3,592 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Tru owns 2,558 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.12% stake. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Albion Financial Gru Ut stated it has 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,456 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 98,549 shares. Brandywine Inv Lc holds 413,593 shares. Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 33,594 shares. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Excalibur Mgmt Corp invested 0.51% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Court Place Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 3,428 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.24% or 502,980 shares. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).