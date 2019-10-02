Indexiq Advisors Position in Idex (IEX) Trimmed by $455,456; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Trimmed by $568,752

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 5,227 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 7,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.71. About 212,686 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.71 million shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 74,850 shares to 86,163 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 132,050 shares to 348,530 shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GXC) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.29 million for 26.83 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

