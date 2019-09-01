Indexiq Advisors Lowered Veritiv (VRTV) Stake; Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software has $54 highest and $42 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 29.61% above currents $38 stock price. Upland Software had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 8. The stock of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Craig Hallum. See Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) latest ratings:

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Veritiv Corp (VRTV) stake by 65.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 35,041 shares as Veritiv Corp (VRTV)’s stock declined 35.67%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 18,580 shares with $489,000 value, down from 53,621 last quarter. Veritiv Corp now has $256.81M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 131,840 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). 9,411 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 200,536 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). The Missouri-based Century has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 99,201 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bank & Trust stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.04% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 21,968 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested in 0% or 1 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 33,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation holds 152,204 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 30 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 17,744 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 37,285 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) stake by 59,848 shares to 63,016 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (ITR) stake by 193,093 shares and now owns 226,284 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) was raised too.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veritiv (VRTV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritiv Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,928 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Flitman David E bought $23,928.

More notable recent Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Upland Software’s (UPLD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 751,535 shares traded or 77.77% up from the average. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 08/03/2018 – Upland Software 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY18 Rev $133.2M-$136.2M; 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $133.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Upland Software Sees FY Rev $131M-$135M; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Awarded KMWorld’s “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management” Distinction for the Seventh Time; 09/05/2018 – Upland Software 1Q Rev $31.6M; 30/03/2018 – Upland Software Launches Industry’s First Knowledge-Enabled Professional Services Automation (PSA) Solution; 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O – FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, UPLAND EXPECTS REPORTED TOTAL REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $133.2 AND $136.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Upland Software and Thavron Solutions Announce Alliance to Deliver More Flexible IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM); 09/05/2018 – Upland Software 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $962.33 million. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.