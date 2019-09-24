Indexiq Advisors Lowered Stake in F M C (FMC) by $326,360 as Stock Rose; Jcsd Capital Has Decreased Its Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Position by $944,000; Stock Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 5,635 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 8,840 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $733,000, down from 12,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 250,719 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard invested in 0% or 226,657 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jcsd Capital Llc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Capital Management Llc owns 12,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability reported 125 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 12,149 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 6,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 7,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 78,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 30,544 shares. Blackrock reported 8,456 shares. Punch And Associates Investment Mngmt Inc owns 0.22% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 161,000 shares.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California (NYSE:BANC) by 368,100 shares to 379,300 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. HELBERG TOM R also bought $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Friday, June 21. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought 300 shares worth $4,835.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35M for 27.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

