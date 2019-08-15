Indexiq Advisors Lowered Its Griffon (GFF) Stake as Market Value Declined; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Valuation Declined While First United Bank Trust Has Raised by $818,800 Its Stake

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.73. About 7.65 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 30,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The institutional investor held 84,497 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 115,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 95,788 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON – FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ANTITRUST ACT RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ITS UNIT OF CORNELLCOOKSON; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON SAYS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE CORNELLCOOKSON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Griffon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GFF); 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – DEAL FOR $180 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – Griffon Corp Declares Special Div; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS, GRIFFON EXPECTS CORNELLCOOKSON TO CONTRIBUTE $200 MLN IN NET SALES AND $0.15 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 Griffon Corporation Declares Special Dividend; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Lc holds 24,324 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 1.07% or 167,563 shares. Private Asset owns 151,933 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chem Financial Bank has 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,095 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 22,960 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northeast Investment Mgmt has 183,102 shares. Burney invested in 0.88% or 176,058 shares. Ally Fincl reported 180,000 shares. Loeb Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 80,396 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd reported 185,134 shares. Texas Capital Retail Bank Inc Tx reported 0.73% stake. Compton Mgmt Ri has 2.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold GFF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 11,877 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 989 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). 20,622 are held by Citigroup. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,543 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 42,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 34,878 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 641,730 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 126,700 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 34,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 31,687 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 312,590 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 33,997 shares.