Indexiq Advisors Lowered Cummins (CMI) Stake By $2.31 Million; Credit Capital Investments Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $590,000

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 34.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 14,731 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 28,509 shares with $4.50M value, down from 43,240 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $22.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Capital Investments Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.96 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $239.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corporation has 11,410 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 534 shares. Ledyard Bancorp holds 0.74% or 35,659 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,241 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 9,990 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Covington Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 67,232 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 105,319 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 92,583 are owned by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company. Amer National Insurance Tx stated it has 0.32% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The California-based Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 20,538 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 418 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01M for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.86% above currents $149.27 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 13,830 shares to 29,323 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,359 shares and now owns 12,534 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) was raised too.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.85% or 51.07 million shares. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions Financial Corporation invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tennessee-based Barnett And Co Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yorktown & Rech Communications Inc accumulated 0.38% or 20,000 shares. Ht Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,079 shares. 15,708 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Inc has 0.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Personal Cap Advsr has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Management Grp Inc has 56,919 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 0.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,037 shares. Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 3.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 49,645 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 143,664 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).