Indexiq Advisors Lifted Its Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stake by $1.28 Million; Shares Declined; Mariner Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 1955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 255,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 268,273 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 13,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.965. About 464,834 shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1032.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 534,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 586,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.91M, up from 51,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 3.70 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 14,679 shares to 251,598 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 154,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,050 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Management owns 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,243 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 259,552 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Leavell Management Incorporated accumulated 35,523 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Finemark Retail Bank, a Florida-based fund reported 36,347 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,524 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 1.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 4,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.4% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. New England Research And Management invested 1.39% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 8,065 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 90,013 shares. Family Capital has 2.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 81,020 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,275 shares to 3,684 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,128 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 21,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 12,460 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 340,598 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0% or 34,173 shares. Rutabaga Mgmt Ma reported 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 4.59 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 15,802 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 185,222 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 92,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 17,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corp accumulated 450 shares.

