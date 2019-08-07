Indexiq Advisors Lifted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $10.45 Million; Air Products (APD) Position Raised by Long Road Investment Counsel Llc

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 217,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 982,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.11M, up from 764,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $221.38. About 170,955 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 75,829 shares. 4,020 are held by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj. Harvey Investment Communications Ltd Com owns 15,474 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wealthquest Corp stated it has 3,195 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 47,000 shares. 1,127 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability Co. Evermay Wealth Lc holds 1,472 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares Trust accumulated 0.04% or 568 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Maverick Cap has 19,010 shares. S&Co holds 2.02% or 95,029 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 140 shares. 100,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

