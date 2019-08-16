Indexiq Advisors Increases Stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL); As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Price Rose, Cheviot Value Management Trimmed by $666,330 Its Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 696% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 933,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 134,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8069. About 256,833 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.74 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro’s Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont-Goldcorp: A Strong Buy Following Its Mega Merger – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Gold Is Absolutely a Must-Own Now for All Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp Entering A New Business Cycle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 101,098 shares. 27,663 were accumulated by Sprott Incorporated. Nomura reported 20,931 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 12,000 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,590 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 600 shares. Asa Gold And Precious Metals invested in 570,368 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 323,701 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 149,750 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 3.92% or 362,710 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 10,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 5.07 million shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 82,095 shares to 80,202 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 12,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,962 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI).