Indexiq Advisors Increases Holding in New Sr Invt Group (SNR); As New York Cmnty Bancorp Com (NYCB) Valuation Declined, Assetmark Cut Its Holding by $791,923

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 345.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 221,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 64,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 110,526 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYCB) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 71,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 91,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.38 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 93,927 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 21,811 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 10,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Fmr Ltd has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G owns 1.42% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 4.25M shares. 51,691 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 30,496 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.81 million shares. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.09M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 157,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 4,637 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10,038 shares to 37,196 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty by 17,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif also bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability invested in 79,695 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Signaturefd Lc owns 195,132 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer reported 932,294 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 16,924 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 152,721 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 57,200 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 38,050 shares. Regions owns 500 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 233,207 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4.56% or 206,292 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In Com Cl A (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 25,185 shares to 55,180 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG) by 11,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $88.84 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.