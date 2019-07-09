Indexiq Advisors Holds Holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB); Telemark Asset Management Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 79,413 shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE – NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (“NHEPS”) INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 224,321 shares as the company's stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 787,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 929,920 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4.