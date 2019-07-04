Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Unifi (UFI) Stake by $441,028; Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Saga Communications (SGA) Holding by $756,591; Shares Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,187 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 57,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 42,275 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 14/05/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Unifi; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 22,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07M, down from 688,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 3,036 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 19.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc accumulated 1,199 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 14,348 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 28,065 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability holds 33,000 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 87 shares stake. 119 are held by Pnc Fincl Group Inc. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 27,405 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 116 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 2,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability owns 64,390 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,268 shares to 113,042 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,374 shares, and cut its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $2.60 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider LANGONE KENNETH G bought $850,400. $104,250 worth of stock was bought by Gerstein Richard on Wednesday, February 6. 5,000 shares valued at $104,850 were bought by CHARRON PAUL R on Wednesday, February 6.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 17,869 shares to 391,456 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 21,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).