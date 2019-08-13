Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Its Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holding by $1.62 Million; Harris Associates LP Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Cut by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 15,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.60 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 206,873 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 1889.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 59,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 63,016 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 140,153 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 19,252 shares to 54,081 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,374 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,372 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $482.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 2.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.04 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings.