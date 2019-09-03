Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 53.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 423,197 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 362,354 shares with $6.59 million value, down from 785,551 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $50.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 25/04/2018 – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 46.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 12,052 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 37,814 shares with $1.05M value, up from 25,762 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 14,309 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Aull & Monroe Invest Management stated it has 37,764 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 37,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 15,221 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Cibc Markets reported 0% stake. Raymond James Inc reported 140,891 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,738 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. 1,176 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 8,866 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 40,924 shares to 24,299 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) stake by 5,620 shares and now owns 2,845 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 18.72% above currents $28.36 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Vodafone Shares Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone – On The Recovery Path – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Vodafone Group is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (VOD) – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.