Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Its Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Stake by $933,970; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 2.32M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 696% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 933,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 134,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.0207 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9105. About 518,930 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 553,081 shares to 424,493 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,590 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 8,603 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

