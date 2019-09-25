Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Hackett Group (HCKT) Stake by $310,512 as Stock Value Rose; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Lifted Tucows (TCX) Stake by $4.73 Million as Shares Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 19,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 80,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 99,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 69,142 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 29/03/2018 – The Hackett Group: Finance Must Accelerate Adoption Of Digital Tools to Drive Greater Business Value in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 77,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.69M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 69,586 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 68,676 shares to 211,473 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 35,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Analysts await The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HCKT’s profit will be $7.17M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by The Hackett Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Hackett Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hackett Group (HCKT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) CEO Ted Fernandez on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Hackett Group Names Bayer & IBM 2019 Digital Award Winners; Companies on the Cutting Edge of Smart Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive Computing and Analytics – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hackett Group: Digital Transformation Can Enable Typical Procurement Organizations to Reduce Cost by 45% As They Deliver Greater Value, Improve Customer Experience – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tucows Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tucows top, bottom lines decline and miss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ting to offer gigabit fiber Internet in Fullerton, CA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.