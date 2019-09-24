Indexiq Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by $3.75 Million; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Market Value Declined, Jcsd Capital Boosted Position

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.51. About 260,897 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 624,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 2.91 million shares traded or 103.20% up from the average. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 48,900 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

