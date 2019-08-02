Indexiq Advisors Has Raised By $8.98 Million Its Finisar (FNSR) Holding; Applied Dna Sciences (APDN) Has 1 Sentiment

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Finisar Corp (FNSR) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 390,313 shares as Finisar Corp (FNSR)’s stock declined 0.04%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 1.76 million shares with $40.79 million value, up from 1.37M last quarter. Finisar Corp now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 283,822 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and trimmed holdings in Applied Dna Sciences Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.00 million shares, up from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Applied Dna Sciences Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 59,464 shares traded. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has declined 78.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.55% the S&P500. Some Historical APDN News: 03/05/2018 – APPLIED DNA: SUBMITS DRUG MASTER FILE TO FDA FOR REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA- TO SECOND MILESTONE PAYMENT ON INITIAL APPROVAL BY REGULATORY AUTHORITY FOR APPLICATION IN SOD PHARMACEUTICAL OR NUTRACEUTICAL PRODUCT APPLICATION; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC – WILL SUPPLY TAGGANT AND AUTHENTICATION MATERIALS TO COLORCON IN EXCHANGE FOR LONG-TERM ROYALTIES; 05/04/2018 – Applied DNA Signs Definitive Agreements with Colorcon for Molecular Tagging in the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Markets; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC APDN.O – FIRST OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS IS PAYABLE TO APPLIED DNA WITH SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS; 20/03/2018 GHCL Launches “Rekoop” Featuring Applied DNA’s CertainT Platform for the First Line of Source-Verified Recycled Plastic Bedding Products; 01/05/2018 – Applied DNA Successfully Completes Leather Tagging from Farm to Finished Products; 10/04/2018 – Applied DNA to Debut Security Print Platform Solution Featuring Videojet 1860M CIJ Printer at INTERPHEX 2018; 03/05/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy

Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. for 261,163 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 16,710 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 224,385 shares.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $12.12 million. The companyÂ’s supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature DNA markers that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T DNA markers, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides DNAnet, a DNA marker to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers are encrypted mechanisms, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highÂ–value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA reader that provides real-time authentication of in the fieldÂ–DNA.

Among 3 analysts covering Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Finisar Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. M Partners maintained Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

