Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered United Fire Group (UFCS) Position; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) stake by 60.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 27,914 shares as United Fire Group Inc (UFCS)’s stock rose 20.58%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 18,266 shares with $798,000 value, down from 46,180 last quarter. United Fire Group Inc now has $1.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 492 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS)

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their holdings in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 87,833 shares to 96,356 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 480,091 shares and now owns 483,165 shares. Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Llc has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 48,818 shares. Northern Corporation reported 590,814 shares. New York-based Products Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). 40,900 were accumulated by Prospector Ltd. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 178,121 shares. 18,762 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech. Peoples Svcs Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.01% or 173,456 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,315 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.