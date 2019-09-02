Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Macy’s (M) Stake Boosted by General American Investors Company Inc

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 53,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 61,407 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 115,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 13,462 shares to 25,879 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 35,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Glob Investors holds 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2.12M shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated holds 565,362 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 43,356 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 65,600 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 56,240 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 2,848 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.03% or 2,878 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.42% stake. Whittier Tru holds 52,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.17% or 268,334 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 99,028 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 53,327 shares. Hallmark Capital holds 246,450 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 19,008 shares. Weik Mngmt invested 4% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

