Indexiq Advisors Has Lowered Its Camden Natl (CAC) Holding; INDOOR HARVEST (INQD) Shorts Increased By 537.78%

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Camden Natl Corp (CAC) stake by 21.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 10,038 shares as Camden Natl Corp (CAC)’s stock rose 0.02%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 37,196 shares with $1.55M value, down from 47,234 last quarter. Camden Natl Corp now has $646.42M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 8,300 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC)

INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD) had an increase of 537.78% in short interest. INQD’s SI was 57,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 537.78% from 9,000 shares previously. With 398,800 avg volume, 0 days are for INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s short sellers to cover INQD’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0104. About 117,900 shares traded. Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in the specializing equipment design, development, marketing, and direct-selling of commercial grade aeroponics fixtures and supporting systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $454,794. The firm sells its products under the Indoor Harvest brand for use in urban controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a vertical farm racking system with integrated LED lighting; and aeroponic fixtures.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 189,832 shares to 1.25 million valued at $62.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 32,121 shares and now owns 293,848 shares. Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 4,713 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co accumulated 47,532 shares. 90,080 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De invested in 22,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 22,275 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Prudential Fincl reported 90,778 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,370 shares.

