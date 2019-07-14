Indexiq Advisors Has Lifted Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position By $2.40 Million; ADMA BIOLOGICS Has 1.31 Sentiment

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 240,176 shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock 0.00%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 1.08M shares with $11.69 million value, up from 843,117 last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased holdings in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rowan Companies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 161,931 shares to 142,797 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Townebank Portsmouth Va (NASDAQ:TOWN) stake by 56,630 shares and now owns 16,855 shares. Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.47 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 738,613 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 183,588 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.05% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Havens Limited Company has 0.63% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Contrarius Inv Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 280,982 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 165,707 shares. 32,940 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Adirondack Mgmt invested 1.14% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $241.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

