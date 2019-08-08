Indexiq Advisors Has Lifted By $593,655 Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding; Altisource Asset Management Has 1.2 Sentiment

Altisource Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in Altisource Asset Management Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Altisource Asset Management Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 46.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 10,415 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 32,677 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 22,262 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 699,615 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 648 shares traded. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has declined 86.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAMC News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 08/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE ASSET 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.75; 08/05/2018 – Altisource Asset Mgmt 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 15/05/2018 – BenchPrep Announces Strategic Partnership with AAMC; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Altisource Solutions S.a.r.l. Prop Term Loan ‘B+’; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.64 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 63,535 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 81 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Consumer Edge Research has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. Buckingham Research maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST had sold 100,000 shares worth $5.85M on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,212 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.04% or 735,903 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 21,530 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated owns 17,650 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 1.05 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 253,400 shares. 2,609 are held by Captrust Advisors. Moors Cabot accumulated 12,602 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 440 shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,609 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 197,670 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 94,762 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc reported 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 19,088 shares to 91,448 valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 83,897 shares and now owns 111,615 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.