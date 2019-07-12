Indexiq Advisors Has Increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position By $10.45 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Jefferies upgraded Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Friday, February 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $11 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $8 target. See Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) latest ratings:

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 28.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 217,734 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 982,102 shares with $48.11M value, up from 764,368 last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 1.05M shares or 6.35% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ancora Advsrs Limited Co reported 7,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 198,548 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com owns 377,319 shares. Havens Ltd Liability Corporation has 155,000 shares for 7.35% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Legal And General Gp Pcl invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 4,096 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.02% or 1.93 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,394 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 342,295 are owned by Pinnacle Limited. 943 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. 136,861 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (MCHI) stake by 45,081 shares to 258,143 valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (KBE) stake by 46,924 shares and now owns 96,060 shares. Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Blackrock holds 1.31M shares. Hap Trading Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 28,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 61,930 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 171,960 shares. 48,594 are owned by Ellington Ltd Co. Bluemountain Management Limited Co holds 101,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,987 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 407,905 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Kennedy reported 648,268 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 12,581 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 10,530 shares.

