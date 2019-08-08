Indexiq Advisors Has Decreased Mueller Inds (MLI) Holding; Aerocentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shorts Up By 2625%

Aerocentury Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) had an increase of 2625% in short interest. ACY’s SI was 10,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2625% from 400 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Aerocentury Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s short sellers to cover ACY’s short positions. The SI to Aerocentury Corp’s float is 0.89%. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 2,424 shares traded. AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) has declined 48.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ACY News: 15/05/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP QTRLY TOTAL REV AND OTHER INCOME $7.9 MLN VS ABOUT $8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $33.43 AT YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury Corp. Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia Airlines from GOAL; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Net $6.02M; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q Rev $6.5M; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Hldrs Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Rev $7.01M; 06/03/2018 AeroCentury 4Q EPS $4.25

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Mueller Inds Inc (MLI) stake by 36.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 29,673 shares as Mueller Inds Inc (MLI)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 50,669 shares with $1.59M value, down from 80,342 last quarter. Mueller Inds Inc now has $1.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 49,498 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 12/03/2018 Mueller Industries Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold AeroCentury Corp. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 261,436 shares or 1.79% less from 266,210 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested 0% in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY). Perritt Management Inc reported 63,990 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leisure Management accumulated 0.49% or 50,300 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) for 1,128 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc stated it has 36,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 364 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) for 249 shares.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.90 million.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30,194 activity. On Friday, August 2 Ford Kristee Michelle bought $10,067 worth of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) or 352 shares.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94M for 15.62 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

