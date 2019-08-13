Indexiq Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) as Shares Rose; Union Bankshares Cut American Express Co (AXP) Position by $498,348 as Stock Price Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 26,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 36,781 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 63,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 9,792 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.71M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 156,003 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 569 shares. Haverford Ser Inc accumulated 7,531 shares. Ballentine Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 1.14 million shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,080 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York reported 0.16% stake. 44,501 were reported by Montag A And Associate Inc. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Philadelphia has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1.39 million were reported by Mairs Power. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Compton Cap Ri holds 0.32% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 6,966 shares to 19,975 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 32,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 33.90% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.59 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $12.85 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $45,810 activity. Hartig Richard J had bought 1,000 shares worth $29,036. Shares for $13,934 were bought by True Douglas K.