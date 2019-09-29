Indexiq Advisors Has Boosted United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Position; Shorts at Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (DBVT) Raised By 1.95%

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) stake by 81.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 61,131 shares as United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 135,693 shares with $1.30 million value, up from 74,562 last quarter. United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio now has $524.62 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 169,863 shares traded or 32.83% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. DBVT’s SI was 4.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 247,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s short sellers to cover DBVT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 237,673 shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 46.50% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 14/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Partners with FARE to Help Raise Awareness of Food Allergies in Support of the 21st Anniversary of Food Allerg; 08/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Present New Clinical Data from Viaskin Platform at the 2018 EAACI Meeting; 28/03/2018 – DBV Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – VIASKIN PEANUT: AFTER THREE YEARS OF TREATMENT, RISK REDUCTION IN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGIC REACTION INCREASED TO MORE THAN 99%; 20/03/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces the Launch of a Proposed Global Offering of Ordinary Shrs, Which May Be in the Form of Amer Depositary Shrs; 20/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA – PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF VIASKIN PEANUT, OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 03/04/2018 – DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $622.44 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.

