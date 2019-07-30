Indexiq Advisors Decreased Position in First Defiance Finl (FDEF) as Valuation Declined; Dnb Asset Management As Cut Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $50.39 Million as Shares Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (FDEF) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 19,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,081 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 73,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Defiance Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 45,938 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 3.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF)

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 793 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886.13 million, down from 14,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 836,947 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $12.03 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FDEF shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 12.49 million shares or 3.13% less from 12.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 83 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 34,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.03M were accumulated by Blackrock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 57,840 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 55,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 166,164 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 107 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,086 shares. 54,081 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parametric Assocs Limited Co holds 0% or 56,234 shares in its portfolio. 4,931 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co. American Intll Gru Inc holds 12,721 shares. Barclays Plc reported 6,129 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 236,070 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 933,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $7,309 activity. Liuzzi Vince also bought $10,016 worth of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) shares. 1,000 shares valued at $29,352 were sold by Hileman Donald P. on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 21.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

