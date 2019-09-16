Indexiq Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Enersys (ENS) by $358,972 as Stock Value Declined; Provident Trust Co Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) Upped by $11.37 Million

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 218,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.29M, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 5,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,469 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 24,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 25,292 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated accumulated 98,371 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.59% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M&R Management accumulated 2,550 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 247,017 shares. Cadence Limited has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 2.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 1.86M are held by Chevy Chase Holdings. Haverford Financial holds 4.06% or 220,867 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.59% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Crestwood Lc owns 588,531 shares. 94 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ser Of America Inc has invested 2.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 21,010 shares to 42,632 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 17,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 103,341 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. 3.47M are held by Wellington Llp. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 31,777 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 12,854 shares. Blair William Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 1,804 shares. Palouse Management invested in 0.1% or 3,941 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 2.24 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 4,772 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 142,430 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 27,421 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company has invested 0.02% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 2,444 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $51.40M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.