Indexiq Advisors Decreased Holding in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) as Market Value Declined; Longwood Capital Partners Boosted Its Position in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) as Valuation Declined

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 31,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 28,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 60,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 334,749 shares traded or 46.71% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 84,981 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 217,734 shares to 982,102 shares, valued at $48.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 23,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Secor Advsr Lp has 0.25% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 88,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Kbc Grp Nv owns 19,877 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 11,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 22,718 shares. Howe Rusling holds 45 shares. Loomis Sayles Company LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Tower Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,285 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0% or 92 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 194,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated reported 1,463 shares stake. Frontier Management Communication Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Axa accumulated 27,600 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.15% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 75,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

